SpreadCoin (SPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $5,388.12 and $2.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Kurrent (KURT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About SpreadCoin
SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SpreadCoin Coin Trading
