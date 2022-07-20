srnArt Gallery Tops 24 Hour Volume of $950.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $70,365.55 and approximately $950.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00541270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

