Stably USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $481,099.73 and $8,307.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007420 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003587 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Stably USD Profile
USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.
Stably USD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
