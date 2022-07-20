Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $590.39 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $590.39 million and approximately $38.22 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00544054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,596,337 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.