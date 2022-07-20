Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

