STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,032.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $9,032.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

