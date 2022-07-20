STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,032.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $9,032.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
