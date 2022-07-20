Step Hero Market Capitalization Hits $82,081.44 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $82,081.44 and approximately $246,069.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.72 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

