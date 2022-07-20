Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,039 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

