Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

