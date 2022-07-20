Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

VBR opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.