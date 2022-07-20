Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 110.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

