Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,984 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

