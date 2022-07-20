Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $37.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 201.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.2 %

RYTM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,813. The stock has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

