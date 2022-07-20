StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

