StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.84. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

