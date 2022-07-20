StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 76.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

