StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.44. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

