StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.69 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.