StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.69 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

