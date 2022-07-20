StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inphi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.27. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.