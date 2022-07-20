StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet cut shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.95 on Monday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.