StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet cut shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Park City Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.95 on Monday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Stories

