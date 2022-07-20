StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

PROV stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

