StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

