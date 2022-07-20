StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity at RF Industries
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.