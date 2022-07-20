Stream Protocol Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $6,188.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

