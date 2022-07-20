Strike Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.75 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Strike has a market cap of $65.48 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $20.07 or 0.00084799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00544044 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021809 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015692 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.