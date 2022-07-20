SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SSY stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.