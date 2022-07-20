SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 1.3 %

SPWR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.