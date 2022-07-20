SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.
SunPower Trading Up 1.3 %
SPWR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
