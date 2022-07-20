SuperLauncher Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $711,532.82 and $4,740.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00544080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,204 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

