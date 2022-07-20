SuperLauncher Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $711,532.82 and $4,740.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00544080 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021042 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,204 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.