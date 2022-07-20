Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $29.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

