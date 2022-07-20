Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Achieves $82,548.07

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded flat against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

