SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $426.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,850.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.