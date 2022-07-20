SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.49). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.07) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

Shares of ALNY opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

