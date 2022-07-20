Swap Hits Market Cap of $119,824.68 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded up 96.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $119,824.68 and approximately $236.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00543531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,510,462 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

