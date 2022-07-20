Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.51

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.51 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 81.82 ($0.98). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.00), with a volume of 142,549 shares.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.44. The stock has a market cap of £216.90 million and a PE ratio of 332.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

In related news, insider Simon Scott bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($21,279.14).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

