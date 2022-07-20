SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,848.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

According to CryptoCompare, "SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. "

