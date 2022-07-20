Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.