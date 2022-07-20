System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.59. System1 shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

SST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 723,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,617 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $841,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $1,473,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

