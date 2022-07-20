T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.14 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

