Tadpole Finance (TAD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,765.00

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,765.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00007932 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00390764 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016479 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Coin Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 553,877 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tadpole Finance Coin Trading
