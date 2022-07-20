Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.66 on Friday. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.