Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,129 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.