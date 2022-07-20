Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$349.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.1606375 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

