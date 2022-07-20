TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$67.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.36.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$67.65. The company had a trading volume of 504,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,046. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.71.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In related news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at C$789,568.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

