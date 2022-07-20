TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

