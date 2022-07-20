Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000.
Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile
Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.
