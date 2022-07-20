TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,845 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TEGNA by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,134 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $13,920,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 628,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.85. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

