Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.50 ($3.54) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.22) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.56) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.43) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.83) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €2.87 ($2.90). 3,203,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.22 ($2.24) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

