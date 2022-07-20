Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,770,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 76,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 512,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,938,826. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 154,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

