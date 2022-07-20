Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.