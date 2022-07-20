Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $236.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

