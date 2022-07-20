Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

